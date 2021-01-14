Advertisement

ATF recovers live grenade, sold at N.C. thrift store, in South Carolina

By WECT staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have recovered a second grenade sold at a Shallotte thrift store last year in neighboring Horry County, South Carolina.

“Fortunately, the device was recovered intact and did not cause any injuries. This grenade was the primary focus of ATF’s recent search,” authorities stated in a news release.

The grenade was one of likely several purchased from a vendor at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall near Shallotte in June 2020. ATF officials say the WWII-era grenades were believed to be inert at the time of the sales.

RELATED: Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF says may have been purchased at N.C. thrift store.

A spokesperson for the ATF said the investigation into the grenades began following an explosion on Dec. 23 that killed a teenager in Abingdon, Va. Investigators said a grenade purchased at the store caused the blast. Six days later, the ATF issued its first statement asking for the public’s help to locate the grenades.

ATF officials say anyone who purchased a grenade at the business and would like it evaluated, or want additional information, should contact authorities immediately in the interest of public safety.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina Field Division at 704-716-1800. Information can also be provided to the ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
COVID-19
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 800
State Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
Officials ask Mainers who learned Wednesday they will be eligible to be vaccinated to wait...
Advice for older Mainers eligible for coronavirus vaccination

Latest News

Plants help mitigate climate change. The more carbon dioxide they absorb, the less CO2 remains...
Plants are becoming less efficient at absorbing CO2
Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate, is running for New York City mayor.
Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race
Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate, is running for New York City mayor.
Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day
Members of New York's Democratic Congressional delegation, including Tom Suozzi, left, Adriano...
NY congressman tests positive for virus, latest since Capitol breach