FAA announces changes for unruly passenger ramifications

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Following the violence surrounding last week’s capitol riots, the Federal Aviation Administration is making some changes for passengers on flights.

Bangor International Airport’s Director Tony Caruso tells TV5 that the FAA is updating their rules surrounding unruly passengers.

This comes after multiple incidents on flights across the country.

Those include refusal to wear masks, causing problems and interfering with flight crews.

“There’s going to be no warnings,” said Caruso. ”Basically, if you are an unruly passenger on the flight you will be looking at a fine and or jail time. You could also be placed on the no-fly list which is certainly subject to law-enforcement, but you could also be placed on that no-fly list as well.”

Fines could be as high as $35K.

