Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
COVID-19
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 800
State Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
Officials ask Mainers who learned Wednesday they will be eligible to be vaccinated to wait...
Advice for older Mainers eligible for coronavirus vaccination

Latest News

Plants help mitigate climate change. The more carbon dioxide they absorb, the less CO2 remains...
Plants are becoming less efficient at absorbing CO2
Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate, is running for New York City mayor.
Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race
Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate, is running for New York City mayor.
Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day
Members of New York's Democratic Congressional delegation, including Tom Suozzi, left, Adriano...
NY congressman tests positive for virus, latest since Capitol breach