Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.

On January 14, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 1 in Topsfield involving a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, owned by C&C Trucking incorporated out of Lincoln, hauling logs and a 2009 Ford pick-up truck, owned by Bushwacker and Sons Logging incorporated out of Cary. The operator of the pick-up truck, Tyler Dwyer, 30, of Houlton, was deceased at the scene and a passenger of that truck was injured. The tractor-trailer was driven by Gregory Worster, 58, of Kingman. Worster was driving north and Dwyer was traveling south and the collision occurred in the northbound lane. Failure to maintain the proper lane and fatigue appear to be factors in this crash.

Sergeant Jeffrey Ingemi responded as the primary investigator and was assisted at the scene by Corporal Chris Smith, Trooper Darren Vittum, Trooper Corey Smith, Trooper Josh Lander, Detective Jason Fowler, Border Patrol, Indian Township Police Department, and Houlton Police Department. A crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted.

Princeton Fire Department, Danforth Fire Department, Calais and Danforth EMS, and Westerdahl’s Towing, The Department of Environmental Protection, and the Department of Transportation also assisted. The investigation continues.

