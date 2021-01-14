Advertisement

Maine National Guard to send about 200 troops to Washington for inauguration

Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7,...
Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. In the aftermath of the deadly riot at the Capitol last week, questions are being raised about why the District of Columbia National Guard played such a limited role as civilian law enforcement officers were outnumbered and overrun.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine National Guard confirmed Wednesday that the state will send up to 200 guardsmen to Washington, D.C., to support next week’s inauguration.

Gov. Janet Mills authorized sending the guard members to Washington after a request from the chief of the National Guard Bureau for states and territories to help.

“The National Guard has been supporting inaugural activities since the founding of our country, and Maine is no exception,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We’re proud to join our brothers and sisters from across the country to support the peaceful transition of power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans.”

Soldiers and airmen from states and territories will help the District of Columbia National Guard to provide crowd management, traffic control, communications, and logistical and medical support, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

