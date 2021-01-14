Advertisement

Maine State Police mark 100th anniversary

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine State Police is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Kathy McCarty has more on how the agency is marking the occasion.

The Maine State Police are making some changes throughout 2021 to commemorate their 100 years of service to the citizens of Maine. Lt. Brian Harris, of Troop F, says cruiser license plates will look a bit different this year.

“Traditionally we have blue license plates with our numbers on them on our cruisers. For this year, for the entire year, 2021, we’re gonna be running a commemorative orange plate, which the significance is that it’s the style of our original plate we had back in 1921 when we started,” says Lt. Brian Harris, Troop F, Maine State Police.

The orange plates will feature the original State Police patch on one side, with the current patch on the opposite side.

Lt. Harris says, “We’ll run them all year, and at the end of the year, I think what we’ll do is the guys will have a chance to buy their plates of their car, and if they don’t, we’ll sign them and then we’ll auction them off for a charity.”

Each field troop has also received a black, current-style SUV cruiser, marked reminiscent of the first cruisers used.

“For the door shields, where the State Police shields are, are actually green, which again is our - our first door seal patch we had back a hundred years ago. So it’s kind of commemorative of that. It has some other, like, subtle markings, we call them ghost markings, that are not really visible during the day, but they - they provide visibility at night, once lights are hitting off them for - for visibility when the - when the guys are out on the road,” says Lt. Harris.

Lt. Harris says these black cruisers were purchased as part of the regular rotation of vehicles, in anticipation of the anniversary, and weren’t a special purchase. They’ll remain in service through the life of the vehicle.

“We have a hundred-year anniversary badge that we have the opportunity to display on our uniforms if we wish for the entire year. It’s - it’s kind of a commemorative badge that looks like the badges we had back in 1921,” says Lt. Harris.

Lt. Harris says it will be a year-long remembrance of the occasion, with other things planned throughout 2021. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
COVID-19
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 800
State Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Maine State Police mark 100th anniversary
The Maine Small Business Development Centers have received new grant funding for eligible small...
Grants available for small businesses impacted by pandemic
SAD 42 superintendent talks COVID 19 cases and plan moving forward.
SAD 42 superintendent talks COVID 19 cases and the plan moving forward
Grants available for small businesses impacted by pandemic