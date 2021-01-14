Maine State Police mark 100th anniversary

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine State Police is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Kathy McCarty has more on how the agency is marking the occasion.

The Maine State Police are making some changes throughout 2021 to commemorate their 100 years of service to the citizens of Maine. Lt. Brian Harris, of Troop F, says cruiser license plates will look a bit different this year.

“Traditionally we have blue license plates with our numbers on them on our cruisers. For this year, for the entire year, 2021, we’re gonna be running a commemorative orange plate, which the significance is that it’s the style of our original plate we had back in 1921 when we started,” says Lt. Brian Harris, Troop F, Maine State Police.

The orange plates will feature the original State Police patch on one side, with the current patch on the opposite side.

Lt. Harris says, “We’ll run them all year, and at the end of the year, I think what we’ll do is the guys will have a chance to buy their plates of their car, and if they don’t, we’ll sign them and then we’ll auction them off for a charity.”

Each field troop has also received a black, current-style SUV cruiser, marked reminiscent of the first cruisers used.

“For the door shields, where the State Police shields are, are actually green, which again is our - our first door seal patch we had back a hundred years ago. So it’s kind of commemorative of that. It has some other, like, subtle markings, we call them ghost markings, that are not really visible during the day, but they - they provide visibility at night, once lights are hitting off them for - for visibility when the - when the guys are out on the road,” says Lt. Harris.

Lt. Harris says these black cruisers were purchased as part of the regular rotation of vehicles, in anticipation of the anniversary, and weren’t a special purchase. They’ll remain in service through the life of the vehicle.

“We have a hundred-year anniversary badge that we have the opportunity to display on our uniforms if we wish for the entire year. It’s - it’s kind of a commemorative badge that looks like the badges we had back in 1921,” says Lt. Harris.

Lt. Harris says it will be a year-long remembrance of the occasion, with other things planned throughout 2021. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

