One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal

From Maine State Police Major Crimes – North

Maine State Police and Major Crimes North are investigating an incidence of domestic violence that occurred in Crystal on Jan. 14, 2021. One person was shot and has been Life Flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Police arrested John Bragdon, 53, of Crystal who has been charged with elevated aggravated assault. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further details are expected at this time. State Police were assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.