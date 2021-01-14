Advertisement

One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal

Maine state police
Maine state police(other)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Maine State Police Major Crimes –  North

Maine State Police and Major Crimes North are investigating an incidence of domestic violence that occurred in Crystal on Jan. 14, 2021. One person was shot and has been Life Flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. Police arrested John Bragdon, 53, of Crystal who has been charged with elevated aggravated assault. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further details are expected at this time. State Police were assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

