State Police respond to car vs. tractor trailer crash in Topsfield
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - State Police are responding to a reported major crash in Topsfield.
Authorities say a car and a tractor trailer collided around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
The crash happened near the intersection of route 6 and U.S. route 1.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
We will provide updates as they become available.
