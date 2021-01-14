Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, Jan. 14th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

We’re going to see breaks in that cloud coverage this morning, with some sunshine. Although a few additional light flurries and snow showers will pop-up throughout the day.

We’re still relatively quiet over the next 24 hours. And we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon. Then, a more developed system moves in for the weekend... with snow, mix, and rain expected.

Right now, it looks like we’ll pick up medium-range snow amounts: 3.0-6.0″-inches for Central/SE Aroostook, and 6.0-8.0″-inches for NW Aroostook.

Current model guidance also has the mixed precip. line making it as far northward as Caribou/Presque Isle throughout Saturday PM. However, this is something we have to keep a close eye on over the next 24 hours, as that will ultimately determine local-area snow totals.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

