12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 12-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her father, according to Auburn police.

Police said they responded to an apartment on Winter Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, police said officers found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach and chest.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said they also found the man’s 12-year-old daughter had cuts to her hand.

Police said the girl has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Her father remains in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

