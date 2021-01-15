Advertisement

12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 12-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her father, according to Auburn police.

Police said they responded to an apartment on Winter Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, police said officers found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach and chest.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said they also found the man’s 12-year-old daughter had cuts to her hand.

Police said the girl has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Her father remains in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.
Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield
Maine state police
One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
New Round of Stimulus Checks; Advice from Accountant Ahead of Tax Season
Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

College officials talk spring return plan.
University of Maine at Fort Kent and University of Maine at Presque Isle talk spring return
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (UMFK UMPI return)
COVID-19
45 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Aroostook County
Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 15th