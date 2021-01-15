Advertisement

45 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Aroostook County

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine CDC reports 823 new coronavirus cases in the state. Thirty-six people have completed isolation since yesterday. Sixteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Mainer’s who have died with COVID-19 to 477. There are now 20,428 active cases in Maine.

Aroostook County has 45 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 792. Maine CDC reported 5 new deaths in The County.

