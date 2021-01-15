Advertisement

Four Maine counties remain yellow in COVID-19 school color system

Maine Department of Education school risk by county
Maine Department of Education school risk by county(WABI)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four counties remain yellow in the Maine Department of Education’s color coded system for safe learning during the pandemic.

Those are Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York counties.

Yellow indicates hybrid learning for schools. All other Maine counties are green, allowing for in-person instruction.

Two weeks ago, education officials said they were keeping a close eye on Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, but those county colors did not change.

The next Education Department update will be in two, weeks January 29.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.
Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield
Maine state police
One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
New Round of Stimulus Checks; Advice from Accountant Ahead of Tax Season
Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Light Eastern Maine Medical Center administers Governor Mills’ first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Mills Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
College officials talk spring return plan.
University of Maine at Fort Kent and University of Maine at Presque Isle talk spring return
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (UMFK UMPI return)
COVID-19
45 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Aroostook County