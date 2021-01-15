Advertisement

Gov. Janet Mills Activates Maine National Guard in Augusta

Jan. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has activated the Maine National Guard and placed them on standby status to support law enforcement, if needed, in advance of potential events at the State Capitol heading into this weekend and next week.

According to a press release from the governor this was done, “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that Guard members are ready and available to assist law enforcement, if it is determined their support is needed.”

The press release also said that the Department of Public Safety is “specifically tracking and preparing for any potential events in Augusta on Sunday, January 17th through Wednesday, January 20th, the date of the Inauguration.”

It also said that at this point, there is no credible evidence to suggest any potential safety or security threats but Gov. Mills wants to be prepared in case something other than a peaceful protest were to happen in Augusta based on the events that happened in the U.S. Capitol last week.

