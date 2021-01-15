Advertisement

Governor Mills Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Light Eastern Maine Medical Center administers Governor Mills’ first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Light Eastern Maine Medical Center administers Governor Mills’ first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.(Office of Governor Janet Mills)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor was vaccinated on the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention as part of Phase 1a as a person critical to Maine’s COVID-19 response. The Governor leads Maine’s COVID-19 response.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered to the Governor at the Blaine House this morning by James Jarvis, MD, physician leader for Incident Command, Northern Light Health, and director, Clinical Education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Governor Mills will receive the second, and final dose, of the vaccine in 28 days.

“I have the utmost confidence in the vaccine,” said Governor Janet Mills. “It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives. I want to thank Dr. Jarvis, and every medical provider across the state, who are working day and night to take care of Maine people and ensure that every dose of vaccine we get ends up in the arms of Maine people. My Administration will continue to work hard in the coming days, weeks, and months to take whatever supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government, turn it around quickly and efficiently, and make sure as many Maine people as possible are vaccinated.”

The Governor, who is 73, was vaccinated exactly one month after the first person in Maine, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at Maine Medical Center, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To date, 70,228 cumulative vaccinations have been reported in Maine.

Last December, Governor Mills quarantined following an exposure to COVID-19. She did not contract the virus, partly because the individual who had COVID-19 was wearing a mask.

For more information on Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which was updated earlier this week, please visit: www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.
Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield
Maine state police
One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
New Round of Stimulus Checks; Advice from Accountant Ahead of Tax Season
Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Maine Department of Education school risk by county
Four Maine counties remain yellow in COVID-19 school color system
College officials talk spring return plan.
University of Maine at Fort Kent and University of Maine at Presque Isle talk spring return
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (UMFK UMPI return)
COVID-19
45 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Aroostook County