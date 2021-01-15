Living a Healthier Lifestyle Becomes Even More Important in Pandemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to local health professionals, living a healthier lifestyle can help your immunity which is important during a pandemic.

Vice President of Clinical Operations at County Physical Therapy, Paul Marquis, said, “people who are overweight or obese are at a higher risk of underlying issues, they have a decreased immune response, they have less lung capacity so that puts them at more of a risk for secondary issues when they develop COVID. "

One of the biggest challenges has been lack of resources since gyms have been shut down and the weather is getting colder. However, Marquis said that it’s still possible to be fit. Some simple exercises Maquis recommends are calf raises, step ups, squats, and even some band work. You can also get moving outside, or find workouts online. Marquis has an entire YouTube Channel with information and workouts.

Staying active is just one aspect of your health. It’s also incredibly important to make sure you are eating right as well.

Kristin Brown, a registered dietitian at Grounded Health says there are ways to do so without it being too daunting.

“I think that now especially with the pandemic and people really trying to make sure that their health is that their body is functioning as well as it possibly can, I think that’s a piece that we really don’t want to overlook,” she said.

Brown really recommended focusing on frozen fruits and veggies. She said that they are affordable and actually quite healthy. She said it’s all about balance and making sure you’re fueling your body with proper nutrients.

“We get Vitamin D from the sun, we can also get it from our diet but our diet isn’t really rich in vitamin d, so most of us need supplementation during the winter months,” she said.

Brown also has videos and more information on Grounded Health’s Facebook page that can help navigate your journey.

