Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.
Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield
Maine state police
One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
New Round of Stimulus Checks; Advice from Accountant Ahead of Tax Season
Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials