University of Maine at Fort Kent and University of Maine at Presque Isle talk spring return

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -College is starting back up in a couple weeks and that means students will be back on campuses. Here’s Megan Cole with what the plan is for The University of Maine Fort Kent and the University of Maine Presque Isle.

Students will soon be heading back to campus to begin the spring semester, so colleges are hard at work preparing for their return. Ray Rice, the president of UMPI, says much of what they planned for the fall semester will still be in place, but there will be a few changes.

“One of those changes is we’re bringing the winter athletes back you know instead of three weeks early like they normally would just one week early because they won’t be playing any matches any games until mid-February so that’s allowed us to kind of ensure that all of our students are coming back at about the same time so we can do that testing as they arrive.”

“we’re just gonna really up the testing you know we’ve seen increased cases throughout the state and here in the county.”

Both say they have a new testing provider so they are now able to get faster test results.

“It allows us both to test everyone weekly and we get the results back with much greater expediency so literally they’ll be a courier going everyday across the university of maine system institution and we should get results back in twelve hours or so and at the very most it’d be 24 hours.”

“We’re moving to a faster turnaround on the results where we were seeing results in 72 hours and for this spring we’ll receive our results in a 24 hour time period so we’re making some corrections you know trying to do better at getting a faster result on that.”

Commencement is also in the spring semester and both say they are waiting to hear what the plan is.

“The University of Maine system has decided that we will make a joint announcement across the system in the next couple of weeks. What we have already been doing though is ensuring that we have plans in place for what a virtual commencement will be.”

“They’ve been meeting regularly I don’t think a final decision has been made yet but I think they have a couple plans in place like an A,B,C plan.”

Classes resume on January 25th.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.