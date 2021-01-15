Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 15th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

After our cloudy start and partly sunny afternoon... our weekend winter storm will be on the approach tomorrow.

Moderate to Heavy snow and mix will be starting up tomorrow afternoon, extending through the evening time. At the onset of the winter storm is when we are expecting the heaviest precip to occur... with snowfall rates upwards of an 1.0″/per hour at times.

For projected snow total amounts... we’re expecting 6.0-8.0″+ inches for NW Aroostook, 4.0-6.0″ for Central sections, and 1.0-3.0″ for SE portions of the County. In addition, quickly deteriorating road and travel conditions will be widespread, and heavier, wet snow combined with stronger wind gusts upwards of +40 MPH, will lead to significantly reduced visibilities and isolated/scattered power outages.

Check out the weather on the web video for all the latest with the forecast, and make sure to be safe out there this weekend.

