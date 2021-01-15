Advertisement

Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, sends message to fans

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit...
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)(Rob Grabowski | AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music legend Willie Nelson has received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson shared a post from Texas-based Family Hospital Systems showing him receiving the vaccine from the driver’s seat of his car and giving a thumbs up.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” Nelson said in a Facebook post.

Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19

Posted by Willie Nelson on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nelson, 87, has battled health issues in recent years, which forced him to cancel many shows. In 2019, Nelson canceled his tour because of breathing problems.

The Texas native also had to cancel several dates in 2018 because of illnesses.

Nelson has raised money for those affected by COVID-19 by livestreaming benefit concerts. He also collaborated with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last year by doing a cover of “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.
Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield
Maine state police
One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
New Round of Stimulus Checks; Advice from Accountant Ahead of Tax Season
Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist,...
Extremists exploit a loophole in social moderation: Podcasts
Gov. Mills activates Maine National Guard.
Gov. Janet Mills Activates Maine National Guard in Augusta
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’
AP source: President Donald Trump to leave Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, before...
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Biden: Inauguration shows America is coming back