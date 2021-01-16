Advertisement

If using multiple sources of heat, plan a chimney for each

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Heating season is upon us, but if you’re using the same chimney for multiple heating sources, you could be creating a fire hazard.

Chief Darren Woods of North Lakes Fire & Rescue says not all heating sources vent smoke in the same way, so it’s best to have separate chimneys if you plan to use more than one source of heat this winter.

“Oil- and wood-burning appliances should be on separate chimneys, if possible, because there’s - there’s differences in the way that the - the air exhausts itself. And so, there’s - there’s some hazards there. Um, there can be carbon monoxide issues for your home, as well as other issues as far as, like, plugging your chimney with creosote from wood. So really important to make sure you’re following the recommendations of the manufacturer,” says Chief Darren Woods, of North Lakes Fire & Rescue.

Woods says in the event of a fire, not following a manufacturer’s guidelines when connecting your stove or furnace to your chimney system could result in a denied claim.

