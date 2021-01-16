Advertisement

Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Experts believe a cave drawing of a warty pig is at least 45,000 years old, making it the oldest surviving depiction of an animal.

Archeologists found it on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, painted in red ocher in limestone caves. They think it shows the animal watching two other warty pigs in a fight or other interaction.

The Sulawesi caves appear to be a treasure trove of human history.

Cave art depicting a hunting scene dating to 43,900 years ago was also found in Sulawesi in late 2019.

The same team of archaeologists found human hand stencils in 2014, which were dated to 40,000 years ago.

