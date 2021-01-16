Thirty more Mainers have died from COVID 19; 15 new cases in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Thirty more Mainers with COVID-19 have died according to Maine CDC, 4 of whom were from Aroostook County. Maine CDC is reporting 438 new cases of COVID 19, bringing the total number of cases to 33,219. Aroostook County has 15 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 1,011, 802 of which are active. One person in The County has completed isolation since Friday.

