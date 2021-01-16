Advertisement

Versant power keeping a close eye on weekend storm

By Megan Cole
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A storm is coming Saturday night into Sunday and Versant Powers storm team is keeping a close eye on it.

Judy Long, the communication manager for Versant power, says that with the current forecast, they aren’t anticipating widespread power outages.  But she advises that people should prepare regardless because the possibility is still there.  She adds that if power is out for long periods of time, there are ways you can insulate your home to keep some heat in.

“Consider using lined curtains or even hanging blankets outside windows to make sure that you keep as much heat in as possible.  OF course, it’s always a good idea to keep doors closed as much as possible to keep the heat inside if you lose power and aren’t able to run your furnace or other heating devices in your homes.”

Long adds that if you operate a generator, you should be sure to follow the operation instructions, never leave it near a door or window, and make sure it’s hooked up correctly.

