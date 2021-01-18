3 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 317 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday and 317 new cases.

There are now 33,876 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The three new COVID-19-related deaths bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 514.

Penobscot County reported two new deaths and Hancock County reported one new death.

Beginning this week, Maine CDC coronavirus briefings will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Aroostook County saw an increase of 37 cases over the weekend. Four more people with COVID-19 have died in The County. One person completed isolation since Friday. Right now there are 824 active cases in Aroostook County.

