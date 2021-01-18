Maine celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there are commemorations planned in Maine, though they have been altered due to the pandemic.

The theme for the celebration at Bates College is “Confronting Our History; Justice for Coming Times.” The program is being streamed live. The keynote speaker is Dr. Angela Davis, a founding member of Critical Resistance, a national organization dedicated to the dismantling of the prison-industrial complex. Internationally, she is affiliated with Sisters Inside, an abolitionist organization based in Australia that works in solidarity with women in prison.

The Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP is hosting a free webinar titled “Being Black in Maine: Lived Experience and the Prospect for Change.” You can watch it for free starting at 5 p.m. by clicking here.

House Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy and Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross released a joint statement Monday morning in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Today, we remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the movement he inspired to achieve racial and economic equality.

“Fifty-eight years ago, Martin Luther King led nearly 250,000 followers in a peaceful march on Washington D.C. King was a man of nonviolence and human dignity, and his words ring as true today as they did then.

“While Dr. King’s dream remains unfinished, our role in his movement has only just begun. As we work to remove racism from our laws, many in our country struggle to remove it from their hearts.

“On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we ask you to strengthen your efforts to achieve Dr. King’s vision of an equitable, prosperous and just society; the vision of a society worthy of our children.”

