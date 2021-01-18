Advertisement

Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.8 temblor was centered just southeast of Centerville
(Source: AP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A small earthquake shook part of Downeast Maine Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.8 temblor was centered just southeast of Centerville in Washington County.

That is just northwest of Jonesboro.

The earthquake was reported at 1:37 p.m. Sunday at a depth of about 5 kilometers.

There were no reports of any damage.

This was the first earthquake reported in Maine in 2021, but the state does get several small earthquakes each year.

Basketball Livestream
COVID-19
45 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Aroostook County

