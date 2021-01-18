Advertisement

Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The president will reportedly pardon white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others on Tuesday.

For now, Trump is not expected to grant himself a pardon.

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)

On Sunday, the White House held a meeting to finalize the list of pardons.

This is the last batch to be made, unless the president decides to grant pardons to controversial allies, members of his family or himself.

The pardons are one of several items the president must complete before his presidency ends on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Thirty more Mainers have died from COVID 19; 15 new cases in The County
She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
County law enforcement are facing a number of challenges in staffing their departments.
Police face staffing challenge
COVID-19
45 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Aroostook County
Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Topsfield.
Houlton man dies following accident on Route 1 in Topsfield

Latest News

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at...
Dave Bautista offers $20K reward in case of manatee with ‘Trump’ scraped on back
Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 18th
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice...
Harris prepares for central role in Biden’s White House
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., center, and other Republicans wait during a break as the House...
Republican Boebert sued after blocking critic on Twitter