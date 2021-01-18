Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 18th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Martin Luther King’s Day, everyone!

On your holiday Monday, we’re expecting those clouds to hang around for a good portion of the day... with a few peeks of sun during the afternoon.

A quieter weather stretch and pattern returns this week... but definitely more of a January-like feel and temps will be filtering in moving ahead.

Already for tomorrow morning, we’ll be waking up with temps feeling-like they’re below-zero Countywide. And actual daytime highs will be closer to average... in those mid-to-upper teens.

Also, we’re only expecting a few chances for light snow showers and flurries this week... with no significant systems currently projected through next weekend.

For a full wrap-up of this past weekend’s wintry system, check out the weather on the web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe Martin Luther King’s Day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.