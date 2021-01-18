Woodstock church vandalized
WOODSTOCK, New Brunswick (WAGM) -
Woodstock police are investigating vandalism of St. Gertrude’s Church that occurred late last week.
On January 14th, the Woodstock Police Force responded to a mischief complaint at St. Gertrude’s Church, located at 111 Union Street in Woodstock, New Brunswick.
It is believed that sometime between 3:30 p.m. on January 13th and 11:45 a.m. on January 14th, someone painted graffiti on several sides of St. Gertude’s Church. Painted in red paint was an upside down cross and #QT, along with another symbol or diagram.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit online at www.crimenb.ca.
