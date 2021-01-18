Advertisement

Woodstock church vandalized

Woodstock police investigating vandalism to St. Gertrude's Church.
Woodstock police investigating vandalism to St. Gertrude’s Church.(WAGM)
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST
WOODSTOCK, New Brunswick (WAGM) -

Woodstock police are investigating vandalism of St. Gertrude’s Church that occurred late last week.

On January 14th, the Woodstock Police Force responded to a mischief complaint at St. Gertrude’s Church, located at 111 Union Street in Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Police are investigating vandalism at St. Gertrude's Church in Woodstook, New Brunswick.
Police are investigating vandalism at St. Gertrude's Church in Woodstook, New Brunswick.(WAGM)

It is believed that sometime between 3:30 p.m. on January 13th and 11:45 a.m. on January 14th, someone painted graffiti on several sides of St. Gertude’s Church. Painted in red paint was an upside down cross and #QT, along with another symbol or diagram.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit online at www.crimenb.ca.

