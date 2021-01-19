AMHC becomes provider of StrengthenME

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A county healthcare facility has become a provider for the StrengthenMe initiative.

The Aroostook Mental Health Center or AMHC, recently announced they have joined the initiative put in place by the state to support those affected by COVID-19.

The program director for AMHC emergency services says that this allows people to call if they need to improve their mental health or are in need of other resources.

“Maybe if they’re having a hard time making ends meet or might need to know where they could get a food box or they just might need to reduce their isolation by talking to somebody cause not everybody lives with other people.”

Ferris says no additional staff will be hired. She says they will incorporate StrengthenMe into existing services. StregthenME is funded through the FEMA.

Local number: 207-762-4851

Statewide number: 207-221-8198

Crisis number: 1-866-568-1112

