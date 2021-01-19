BluShift Aerospace Rocket Launch Delayed Further

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The rocket launch by bluShift Aerospace has been delayed once again.

According to Seth Lockman of bluShift Aerospace, the launch originally scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021 in Limestone, has been delayed due to increased clouds and wind.

He says with those factors in play, the company probably will not attempt a launch this week. We will continue to keep you updated as more information on the launch becomes available.

