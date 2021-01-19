Advertisement

BluShift Aerospace Rocket Launch Delayed Further

BluShift Aerospace Launch Delayed
BluShift Aerospace Launch Delayed(WAGM)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The rocket launch by bluShift Aerospace has been delayed once again.

According to Seth Lockman of bluShift Aerospace, the launch originally scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021 in Limestone, has been delayed due to increased clouds and wind.

He says with those factors in play, the company probably will not attempt a launch this week. We will continue to keep you updated as more information on the launch becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
COVID-19
3 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 317 new cases
Basketball Livestream
Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County

Latest News

(KKTV)
MDEA agents arrest 7 people in Washington County
Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's...
4,400 doses of Moderna vaccine exceeded temperature requirements during shipment to Maine
R.F. Chamberland Wins MMTA Award
R.F. Chamberland Wins MMTA “Grand Champion Award”
R.F. Chamberland Wins MMTA Award
R.F. Chamberland Wins MMTA Award