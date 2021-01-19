Hospital scheduling vaccine appointments

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Monday marked the first day eligible individuals could register for the Covid vaccine on the Northern Light Health website.

Karen Gonya, Communications Manager for Northern Light Health A.R. Gould Hospital, says “Northern Light Health’s online registration process launched with great success last night, with all available doses being scheduled in under three hours. Like any online systems, there were a few bugs at launch, and we have been making adjustments throughout the day based on user feedback. First and foremost, overnight, we added availability by location to the front page of the registration system, so users can see where there are available appointments.”

Further adjustments will continue to be made as needed to streamline the process. Gonya says those who did try to register without success yesterday will need to re-enter their information when they attempt to register again, but that should no longer be a problem moving forward.

For more information on upcoming clinics and how to register, visit our website.

Community clinics in Presque Isle were just added for next Wednesday, January 27th, and Friday, January 29th, at Northern Maine Community College, for those age 70 or older. People can go online to the vaccination website to register until the spots are filled. More clinics will be added in the future. To register, visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/Resources/COVID-19/General-Information-about-COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccinations?fbclid=IwAR1aUwVLfCpRGQYoXg45Frha2eDme_o0-9GC0UsGzegangR9wMjwPEXjWP8

