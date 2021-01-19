Advertisement

Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help

‘We can exert some control over our mental and physical health’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re still waiting your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you have time to boost your body’s response to it.

A new study in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science suggests your mental and physical health can affect how your body reacts.

“Ironically, the pandemic itself is fueling a lot of these risk factors for poor vaccine response,” according to Annelise Madison, an Ohio State researcher and lead author of the study.

The research focused on different vaccines over the past 30 years. It found self-care is key to vaccine efficacy.

“These risk factors including stress, depression, loneliness, poor health behaviors can impact the side effects to the vaccine,” Madison said. “They can impact the amount of time it takes to develop immunity to COVID-19.”

Poor mental and physical health may also shorten the time in which the vaccine works, according to the researcher.

But she says focusing on things like getting good sleep or even exercising within 24 hours of getting a COVID shot can boost its response.

“I think it’s a helpful and hopeful message that even in this time when there’s so much out of our control, that we can exert some control over our mental and physical health,” Madison said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
COVID-19
3 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 317 new cases
Basketball Livestream
Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County

Latest News

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates...
Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff’s Senate wins
Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a...
US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Alleged ‘Oath Keepers’ leader among self-described militia members jailed on charges from Capitol riot
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic