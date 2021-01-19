Advertisement

Maine CDC reports five new COVID-19-related deaths, 386 new cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)—

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported five new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday and 386 new cases.

There are now 34,262 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The five new COVID-19-related deaths bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 519.

Cumberland and Penobscot counties each reported two new deaths, while York County reported one new death.

Beginning this week, Maine CDC coronavirus briefings will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to now 835.

