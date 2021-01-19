Advertisement

Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport intensive care unit battling COVID-19 has died.

According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.

We have prayed endlessly for my dad to be healed and he finally is! Early this morning he was called to his heavenly...

Posted by Alli Roberson on Monday, January 18, 2021

Roberson spent 99 days in Willis-Knighton’s COVID ICU, followed by 73 days in the critical care unit on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

He also spent two to four weeks at W-K Rehabilitation Institute, where he received physical and occupational therapy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
COVID-19
3 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 317 new cases
Basketball Livestream
Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County

Latest News

This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Trump’s trial, Biden’s Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Local woman stepping back from her salon to help at High View.
Madawaska Native Shares Experience of Volunteering as CNA Amid Pandemic
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response