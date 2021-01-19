MDEA agents arrest 7 people in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine Drug Agents have arrested seven people in Washington County.

Officials say they have been investigating a Massachusetts-based network for distributing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in Hancock and Washington Counties.

On January 12th, drug agents say they stopped a vehicle operated by 27-year-old Kayla Thistlewood of Baileyville.

Officials say a K-9 drug detection unit helped agents seize cocaine and fentanyl from 57-YEAR-OLD FRANZ Morris OF MASSACHUSETTS WHO WAS a passenger in the vehicle.

Another passenger, 24-year-old Bailey Bryant of Jonesboro, was also arrested.

On January 15th, officials searched locations in Columbia, Cherryfield, and Milbridge.

36-year-old David Seale from Massachusetts., 35-year-old Cole Kennedy of Milbridge, and 42-year-old Matthew Small of Cherryfield were all arrested on drug trafficking charges.

On January 18th, 37-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Columbia was also arrested for trafficking drugs.

Officials say more arrests are expected.

