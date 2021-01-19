Advertisement

R.F. Chamberland Wins MMTA “Grand Champion Award”

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A truck company in the county has won an award for the third time due to their focus on safety.

RF Chamberland, a small third generation truck company in St. Agatha won The Grand Champion award. This award is based on clean accident and violation records, as well as safety programs effectiveness, as the safest motor carrier in Maine for 2020.

The Maine Motor Transport Association held their annual banquet and safety awards virtually this year.

“During this pandemic, Maine’s trucking industry has kept the grocery stores stocked and the fuel tanks full because of drivers like ours who are willing to kiss their families good bye for a week or more at a time to go out and deliver these nation goods. In our case they did it so legally and safely,” Chris Cyr, Director of Risk Management said. “That’s the American way that’s the Maine way that’s certainly the Aroostook county way and I believe the reason we have won this award again is because safety is the R.F. Chamberland way.”

Judges included law enforcement, insurance representatives, Maine D.O.T. and industry leaders.

