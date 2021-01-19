Senator to detail Trillion Trees act at Maine forestry forum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group that supports tens of thousands of family woodland owners in Maine is holding its annual forum this week.

Maine Woodland Owners is holding the Forestry Forum on Jan. 21.

The event is being held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The forum is popular with woodland owners, forestry professionals, conservationists and government officials and typically attracts hundreds of attendees.

This year’s event will include an overview of the “Trillion Trees and Natural Carbon Storage Act” from independent Sen. Angus King.

