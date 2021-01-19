Advertisement

Senator to detail Trillion Trees act at Maine forestry forum

Maine Woodland Owners is holding the Forestry Forum on Jan. 21st
(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group that supports tens of thousands of family woodland owners in Maine is holding its annual forum this week.

Maine Woodland Owners is holding the Forestry Forum on Jan. 21.

The event is being held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The forum is popular with woodland owners, forestry professionals, conservationists and government officials and typically attracts hundreds of attendees.

This year’s event will include an overview of the “Trillion Trees and Natural Carbon Storage Act” from independent Sen. Angus King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
COVID-19
3 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 317 new cases
Basketball Livestream
Small earthquake shakes parts of Washington County

Latest News

Local woman stepping back from her salon to help at High View.
Madawaska Native Shares Experience of Volunteering as CNA Amid Pandemic
Madawaska Woman Volunteers on Frontlines
Madawaska Woman Volunteers on Frontlines
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports five new COVID-19-related deaths, 386 new cases
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)
Mainers 70 and older begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccine