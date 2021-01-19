Weather on the Web Tuesday, Jan. 19th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Plenty of sunshine today... as high pressure continues to build in. After our chillier start this morning... we’ll reach very seasonable mid-teens for our afternoon highs. However, it will only feel like the single digits for a good portion of the day.

A slightly below-average high temperature trend will last through Thursday... before we see the return of lower-to-mid 20s for the weekend into next week.

Overall, it’s a relatively quieter weather week... with just a few weak disturbances providing light snow showers and flurries for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Make sure to throw on that extra layer, and grab those hat and gloves as you’re headed out the door today. Hope everyone has a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.