201 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County

Maine CDC reports 201 new COVID-19 cases for the state, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 34,963. Thirty-one people have completed isolation since yesterday. Eleven more Mainers have died with COVID-19. Maine CDC reports 530 total deaths.

Aroostook County has 18 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,062.

