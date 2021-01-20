Advertisement

701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maine CDC reports 701 new COVID-19 cases for the state, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 34,963. Thirty-one people have completed isolation since yesterday. Eleven more Mainers have died with COVID-19. Maine CDC reports 530 total deaths.

Aroostook County has 18 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,062.

