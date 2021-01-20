Advertisement

A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)(CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In the final hours of Trump’s White House term he announced pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Michael Pelletier, a paraplegic who has used a wheelchair since he was 11, was serving a life sentence in federal prison for a nonviolent marijuana conspiracy offense.

According to https://www.candoclemency.com/ 64 year old Michael Pelletier has served 14 years. “At 50, Michael Pelletier was indicted for for a nonviolent marijuana conspiracy offense and currently sits in federal prison serving a sentence of life without parole.”

The website states Pelletier’s Post Release Plans: Michael will live with his brother, Dave. He has 7 siblings that will provide for Michael to assure his transition is a smooth one and to ensure his needs are met.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's...
4,400 doses of Moderna vaccine exceeded temperature requirements during shipment to Maine
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Northern Light Health A.R. Gould Hospital has begun online registrations for eligible...
Hospital scheduling vaccine appointments

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Jan. 20th
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
Superintendents give update on how the school year has gone so far.
Superintendents give update on how the school year has gone so far