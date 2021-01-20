A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

In the final hours of Trump’s White House term he announced pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Michael Pelletier, a paraplegic who has used a wheelchair since he was 11, was serving a life sentence in federal prison for a nonviolent marijuana conspiracy offense.

According to https://www.candoclemency.com/ 64 year old Michael Pelletier has served 14 years. “At 50, Michael Pelletier was indicted for for a nonviolent marijuana conspiracy offense and currently sits in federal prison serving a sentence of life without parole.”

The website states Pelletier’s Post Release Plans: Michael will live with his brother, Dave. He has 7 siblings that will provide for Michael to assure his transition is a smooth one and to ensure his needs are met.

