Weather on the Web Wednesday, Jan. 20th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

A mostly cloudy day on tap... with pop-up flurries and light snow showers off-and-on throughout the morning into the afternoon. We’re only looking at trace amounts and minimal accumulations.

It was another chillier start to the day. And that will be a very similar case moving ahead for tomorrow, and even into Friday... before we’ll see temps slightly bump up into the upcoming weekend.

We’ll also have additional chances for light snow showers over the coming days... with another round expected for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Also, more widespread light snow shower activity is anticipated for Friday... where we could pick up 1.0-4.0″-inches.

Then the second half of the weekend into the beginning of next week, sees the return of a short quieter weather stretch, with temps in the mid-20s.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Inauguration Wednesday.

