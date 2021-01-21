Advertisement

22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police

Aroostook county sheriff's office
Aroostook county sheriff's office(Station)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
On January 20, 2021 at approximately 7:32 PM, The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a 13-year-old female from Hodgdon who had left home without permission. During the investigation deputies learned the juvenile female was with Sabastian Nieves (22 years of age) from Presque Isle.

On January 21, 2021 deputies learned Nieves was at a residence located in Madawaska. Madawaska Police Department and Deputy Brady Smith responded to that location and took Nieves into custody. The missing 13-year-old female was located walking down the street in the vicinity of where Nieves was arrested and was returned to family members.

Nieves was arrested for criminal restraint and violation of probation and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Presque Isle Police Department, Madawaska Police Department, Maine State Police and Probation and Parole.

