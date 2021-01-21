Advertisement

675 COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 4 of those in Aroostook County

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Maine CDC reported 675 new COVID-19 cases for the state, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 35,638. Twenty-six people have completed isolation since yesterday. Six more Mainers have died with COVID-19. Maine CDC reports 536 total deaths.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,066. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.

