675 COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 4 of those in Aroostook County

Maine CDC reported 675 new COVID-19 cases for the state, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 35,638. Twenty-six people have completed isolation since yesterday. Six more Mainers have died with COVID-19. Maine CDC reports 536 total deaths.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,066. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.

