A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine

It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in Maine, according to Powerball.

The ticket matches the five white numbers in the drawing, but not the Powerball or the Power Play.

When the winner decides to claim their prize, they will need to call the Maine Lottery claims office to set up an appointment. Due to COVID-19, walk-in customers at the office are not being accepted. Any winner needing to schedule an appointment can call (207) 287 3721.

Someone did win the $731 million jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Maryland. It is the first time someone has won the Powerball jackpot since September.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are 40-53-60-68-69. The Powerball is 22 and the Power Play is 3x.

