Advertisement

Federal court upholds Maine’s out-of-state quarantine rule

Maine’s quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors during the pandemic has been upheld by...
Maine’s quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors during the pandemic has been upheld by a federal appeals court.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors during the pandemic has been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The owners of two campgrounds and several individuals sued after Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order in April requiring most travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in Maine.

The judge denied a request to block the quarantine rule in May, and 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Hayloe Sherman of Hodgdon. She is described as 5’2” tall, 104lbs, black hair w/red highlights....
UPDATE: 13 year old girl from Hodgdon found safe
The Snowdogs season has been cancelled
snowdogs
COVID-19
675 COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 4 of those in Aroostook County
Weather on the Web Thursday, Jan. 21st