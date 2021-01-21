Federal court upholds Maine’s out-of-state quarantine rule

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors during the pandemic has been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The owners of two campgrounds and several individuals sued after Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order in April requiring most travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in Maine.

The judge denied a request to block the quarantine rule in May, and 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision on Tuesday.

