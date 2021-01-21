Food safety topic of upcoming Cooperative Extension webinars

ORONO, Maine (WAGM) -

New and experienced farmers are invited to take part in an online food safety webinar, scheduled to begin early next month. In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty has more.

The Cooperative Extensions of the University of Maine and University of New Hampshire are teaming up for a series of free online food safety webinars, beginning in February. The interactive sessions are open to both long-time and new farmers.

“Folks who’ve been around a while and folks who are thinking about it or just starting up as a farmer, who want to know more about creating a - a food safety plan for their farm that’s useful and really works, not just something they write up and throw in a binder,” says Mary Choate, Food Safety Field Specialist, with the University of New Hampshire.

Many activities are planned for the three evening webinars.

“Like writing SOP’s - those are standard operating procedures - that will help have consistency in how the produce is handled from field to market, for example,” says Choate.

Among the topics that will be discussed will be cleaning and sanitizing.

Choate says, “What does it mean, how do you do it, when do you do it. Also some information on training staff on health and hygiene, like what do they need to know to make sure they’re handling food safely - safely. How do you train them and how do you monitor that.”

Instructors will also explain the food safety plan, going step by step.

“We’re gonna try and break that down and look at the different parts and show them that it’s not as daunting as it looks and it really can be pretty simplified,” says Christina Howard, Produce Safety Professional, with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Farmers are encouraged to share their experiences and tips. Sessions are scheduled February 2nd, 9th and 16th. For more information or to register for the program, Farm Food Safety Planning Made Simple, visit our website. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit: https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety/farm-food-safety-planning-made-simple/

