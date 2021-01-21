Advertisement

Maine Senators Reflect on President Biden’s Inauguration

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s another chapter in American Democracy, as Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Senators Susan Collins, who was in attendance, and Angus King, who watched remotely, spoke highly of the ceremony.

“Given the terrible violence that we saw on January 6th when the rioters stormed the capitol, it was important to have this ceremony go forth on time, on schedule and without a hitch, Senator Collins said.”

“It was both happy and sad. It was happy that the ceremony went on and we had a peaceful transition of power which we’ve done for 240 years, and that’s as it should be,” Senator King said. “The sad part was all the security and the very few people that were there.”

In his inaugural address, President Biden called for unity.

“We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces… stop the shouting and lower the temperature,” President Biden said. “For without unity, there is no peace only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. Unity is the path forward.”

Both Senators spoke about President Biden’s message of unity and what it means for the country.

“It wasn’t only the words. This morning for example, President Elect Biden started out at church with Chuck Schumer and mitch McConnell. Then was with them and Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy after the ceremony so it was unity indeed as well as word.”

“I was very pleased that he chose the themes that he did of respecting one another, the greatness of our country and our ability to pull together to solve any problem.”

