Advertisement

Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester.

Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, says it flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump
Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's...
4,400 doses of Moderna vaccine exceeded temperature requirements during shipment to Maine
The closure of Van Buren’s Police Department is having an impact on the Sheriff’s Office and...
Citing a shortage of officers, Van Buren Police Department temporarily closes
COVID-19
701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine, 18 of those in Aroostook County
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Three National Guard members are dead after a military helicopter went down in Mendon, New York